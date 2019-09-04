No foreign journalist asked to leave Assam, MHA rebuffs reports

The government on Wednesday rebuffed reports claiming that foreign journalists in Assam have been asked to leave the state. In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs termed the reports "misleading and incorrect."

"The information (all foreign journalists working in Assam have been asked to leave the State) is misleading and incorrect. Neither MHA nor MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) has given any such information," the statement read.

The ministry further clarified that any foreign journalist, whether already based in India or not, can visit Assam after taking permission of MEA. MHA is consulted internally by MEA before issuing this permission, it said.

