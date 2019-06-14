Nitish Kumar launches Mukhyamantri Vriddha Pension Yojna for poor

Friday, June 14, 2019
     
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Vriddha Pension Yojna for poor people above 60 years of age in the state.

New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2019 13:42 IST
Nitish Kumar
Poor people above 60 years of age will get Rs 400 per month and those above 80 years will get Rs 500 per month. The scheme, which is effective from April 1, 2019, will not cover retired government employees. 

Nitish Kumar said the state government had created a special fund of Rs 18,000 crore for the scheme which "will give the elderly poor respect and dignity". So far, 2 lakh people have applied online for the pension and the government expects the applications to go up to 35 to 36 lakh. 

