NCW team reaches Lucknow to meet Unnao rape survivor

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a team to Lucknow after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports of a road accident leaving the Unnao rape survivor critically injured along with her lawyer.

A team from the NCW reached Lucknow and visited the hospital where the injured girl and her lawyer are admitted. Two women relatives of the girl were killed in the accident when a speeding truck hit their car.

The Commission has written to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh to ensure a free, fair and speedy investigation in the case. Simultaneously, the Commission has constituted a two-member Fact-Finding Team to look into the matter.

The hospital's Chief Medical Superintendent informed the NCW team that the victim suffered head injuries and is unable to speak being on ventilator.

The NCW team was also informed that the victim is being treated free of cost and is stable.

The DGP has assured that a report will be sent to the NCW in this regard.

