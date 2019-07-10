Document on trillion dollar economy for Odisha released

Image Source : PTI Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released the vision document 'Economic Possibilities for Odisha - towards a One Trillion Dollar Economy'.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released the vision document 'Economic Possibilities for Odisha - towards a One Trillion Dollar Economy'.

The document has been jointly prepared by the JSW Group and PwC India.

Releasing the report the Chief Minister said Odisha, having huge natural resources, is on its way to achieve this objective through its investment-friendly policies, infra connectivity and skilled manpower.

Odisha will take a central role in driving national growth as a manufacturing hub, he added.

The global economy has grown over three times in the past three decades and it is projected that it could grow more than double in size by 2050.

The potential of mineral-based industries in Odisha along with other sectors like agriculture, food processing, creative industries, MSMEs, women entrepreneurship will play an important role in making Odisha a one trillion dollar economy, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Speaking on the occasion, JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal emphasised on the role of regional economies in boosting India's economy.

He described Odisha as the 'hidden gem' of India.

The vision document stresses on the unique competitive advantages of Odisha over other states and its potential to become the export hub for metal products across the world.

