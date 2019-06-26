Political drama ahead? Additional list for NRC final draft to be out today

Image Source : PTI Representative image

Political battle lines may get redrawn on Wednesday (June 26) as the authorities publish an additional list to final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC). The list will be available to public at designated NRC Seva Kendra, offices of circle officers, SDOs and deputy commissioners.

The list can also be viewed on www.nrcassam.nic.in

The fresh list will highlight names of the people found 'ineligible' to be included in the NRC.

National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been hot topic for debate and even political crossfire. BJP and Opposition parties, especially Trinamool Congress have been at loggerheads with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee even predicting a "bloodbath" over NRC.

First draft of then new NRC was published in 2017. Out of 3.29 crore applications only 1.9 crore were accepted and these names were included in the first draft. This had caused an uproar in Northeastern states and West Bengal. Massive protests took place in Assam. There were many cases when members within one family found themselves to be 'ineligible' while names of others were included in the NRC. Many former jawans and armed forces officers were reported to have had similar experiences.

Final draft of the NRC was published in July 2018. In this draft, 2.89 crore names were included while 40 lakh were left out.

The fresh list will highlight people whose names were included in the final draft but were susequently found ineligible. Such names will have 'excluded in additional list' in front of them.

