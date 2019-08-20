Schools in Muzaffarpur buying dry fruits for Re 1 per kg, eggs for Rs 16 a piece

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Schools in Muzaffarpur buying dry fruits for Re 1 per kg, eggs for Rs 16 apiece

Cashew nuts and raisins are being procured at a dirt-cheap rate of Re one per kg, in sharp contrast to the prevailing market cost, for more than a dozen girls residential schools in this north Bihar district.

The prevailing market price of the two is about Rs 750 per kg and Rs 450 a kg respectively.

These expensive dry fruits, however, seldom find their way into the kitchens of the 16-odd Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya units in Muzaffarpur where items consumed in bulk come over-priced.

On the other hand, Chana (Bengal gram) is purchased at an exorbitant rate of Rs 199 per kg and so is chana dal while eggs come at Rs 16 apiece.

Chana and chana dal are available at a price of Rs 80-90 per kg in the open market, while an egg could be procured for Rs 6.

This is a huge scam and, if properly investigated, may turn out to be bigger and more bizarre than the infamous fodder scam, says local resident Rajesh Kumar Singh whose RTI query on the expenses incurred by these schools blew the lid off the irregularities.

Officials have been left red-faced and ordered a probe. We have taken a serious note of the anomalies. An inquiry committee has been set up and based on its report, action will be taken against those found at fault, Amarendra Kumar Pandey, district program officer, Muzaffarpur, told reporters Tuesday.

He added only those who were part of the purchase committee which approved the agency for the supply of the items can shed more light on the matter.

Singh, meanwhile, is livid and has threatened if action is not taken within two days I will refer the matter to the vigilance department.

This is organized loot and I believe similar irregularities must be taking place in all the districts across Bihar.

It appears that the officials had arrived at an understanding with the supplying agency, for a cut, that bills would be raised for items which are never purchased by quoting ridiculously low rates for these and more money would be made by keeping items of regular use exorbitantly priced, he alleged.

