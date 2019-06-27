Modi Nagar Paper Mills director Anubhav Gupta arrested over dishonoured cheque

Image Source : PTI Modi Nagar Paper Mills director arrested over dishonoured cheque (Representative Image)

The director of the Modi Nagar Paper Mills was arrested on Wednesday for issuing a cheque of Rs 47 lakh that was dishonoured by a bank due to insufficient balance, police said.

Anubhav Gupta was arrested from his office located in Sikheda village here, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The SP said non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against accused Anubhav, Vikas, Raghvendra and Maneesh by a Chandauli court in connection with a case registered against them under section 420 of the IPC.

The case was registered on May 5 by Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar.

The complainant alleged that it had supplied coal worth Rs 78.67 lakh to Modi Nagar Paper Mills for which payment was due. After several reminders, Anubhav Gupta gave a cheque of Rs 47 lakh which was dishonoured due to insufficient balance when deposited in a bank, it added.

All three accomplices of Anubhav Gupta, including his brother Vikas, are at large, the SP said.

