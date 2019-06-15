Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
'Missing' Kerala police officer found in Tamil Nadu

V.S.Nawaz, who was attached to Kochi Central police station, went missing after returning from work in the wee hours of Thursday, according to a missing complaint registered by his wife with the Thevera police station.

Thiruvananthapuram Published on: June 15, 2019 10:47 IST
Kochi police on search for missing circle inspector
Kochi police on search for missing circle inspector

A Circle Inspector of Kochi Police, who went missing on Thursday morning, was found in Tamil Nadu's Karur district on Saturday morning and is now being brought back to Kochi, his family said.

V.S.Nawaz, who was attached to Kochi Central police station, went missing after returning from work in the wee hours of Thursday, according to a missing complaint registered by his wife with the Thevera police station.

Police said he was traced early on Saturday morning after he switched on his mobile phone. He was on a train to Rameshwaram but the Railway Police reached him before the train left.

A relative with whom Nawaz had interacted earlier, told the police that he was going to Rameshwaram to be with a close friend for a few days.

Nawaz had recently got his transfer orders and was extremely stressed about it. A day before he went missing, he had also had an argument with a senior officer over the wireless.

After the police located him, Nawaz spoke to his wife and assured her everything was fine and there was nothing to worry.

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra had set up three special teams to trace the Nawaz.

On Friday, Behra said a woman IPS officer will probe into the problem between Nawaz and his senior, with whom he had an argument over the wireless.

