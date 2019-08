Image Source : PTI Minor detained for raping five-year-old girl in Rajasthan

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said. The accused, who lives in the girl's neighbourhood, has been detained, they said.

"The accused took the girl to his shop on the pretext of teaching her English alphabet. After some time, he took her to a deserted place nearby and allegedly raped her," the police said. The girl has been admitted to a local hospital, they said.

ALSO READ | Rape survivors demand cancellation of license of doctors who still conduct two-finger test

ALSO READ | Rajasthan man rapes 70-year-old in Bundi