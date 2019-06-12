Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
  Mild tremors felt in Gujarat's Banaskantha ahead of Cyclone Vayu

Mild tremors felt in Gujarat's Banaskantha ahead of Cyclone Vayu

The tremor was recorded at 4:17 pm with its epicentre located 32 km East-North-East from Palanpur in the district, said the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

PTI PTI
Ahmedabad Updated on: June 12, 2019 20:38 IST
A mild tremor was felt Wednesday in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, but no loss to life and property was reported.

The tremor was recorded at 4:17 pm with its epicentre located 32 km East-North-East from Palanpur in the district, said the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Tremors were also felt in the temple town of Ambaji in Banaskantha district, officials said, adding that no loss to life or damage to property was reported.

The same region had experienced an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude a week ago. 

Also Read: Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: Mild tremors felt in Gujarat ahead of Vayu impact

