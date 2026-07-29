Investigators find no abnormality in fuel control switch of Air India AI-171: Centre in Parliament

New Delhi:

The Central government on Wednesday said that investigators have found no abnormality in the fuel control switch locking mechanism of the Air India AI-171 that had crashed last year, killing 260 people on board. Replying to questions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the government stated that this was found following advanced testing by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). The response from the Centre comes amid a crucial examination of the complete thrust control module that is still underway in Seattle.

AAIB final report has not been delayed: Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also said in the Parliament that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) final report has not been delayed, maintaining that investigations into major air crashes are an evolving process and that the AI-171 probe is now in its final stages.

Replying to questions in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the tests were ordered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of continuing airworthiness checks after the aircraft type was grounded in February this year.

Naidu says govt making every effort to release final report

Earlier this month, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that the government is making every effort to ensure that the final report of the probe into the June 2025 Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people, is released as soon as possible.

The government has provided the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) with all necessary resources, he said. "The investigation is currently ongoing. We are making every effort to complete investigation and get the final report as soon as possible. But we must be mindful that rushing the process could lead us away from the truth," Naidu told reporters when asked about the report. He was speaking after attending the fourth convocation of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), a transportation and logistics university, as chief guest.

Primary focus is to ascertain actual facts: Centre

"Our primary focus in all our efforts is to ascertain the actual facts. I would also like to convey to the families (of the victims) that justice will only be served when the truth is revealed. To that end, we are relying entirely on the AAIB and providing it with all necessary resources and support. Our hope is that the report is finalised at the earliest," the Union minister said.

On July 14, the AAIB told the Supreme Court that the draft final report was expected to be ready in October. AAIB noted in its affidavit that inquiries into accidents involving international flights are governed by the Chicago Convention and Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation's rules.

Also Read:

Air India plane crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani among dead, expert panel to examine incident