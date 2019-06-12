Cyclone Vayu inches closer to Gujarat, IMD issues warning

Image Source : IMD Satellite imagery of Cyclone Vayu's latest position in the Arabian Sea

The 'very severe cyclonic storm' Vayu is approaching India's western coast with easch passin moment. Cyclone Vayu currently lays centred 470 km from Goa, 240 km from Veraval in Gujarat. India Meterological Department has said that Cyclone Vayu is likely to make landfall between Porbandar and Mahuva in Gujarat on June 13.

The IMD said that Cyclone Vayu will cause winds gusting upto 170 kmph.

The department has said that sea condition is likely to become very high to phenomenal on June 12 and 13. The warning has been issued for Maharashtra coast as well.

In its latest weather bulletin, IMD has warned fishermen against venturing out into the sea.

The authorities in Gujarat are bracing for the impact.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued detailed advisories to Gujarat and Union Territory Diu requesting them to take all precautionary measures with a view to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimised and there is early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall.

Gujarat and Diu authorities have planned to evacuate about three lakh people from identified vulnerable areas starting Wednesday morning. The evacuated people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters.

The Home Secretary has called a meeting on Wednesday to assess preparedness. Officials from National Disaster Response Force, DDMA, IMD will also be present for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appealed Congress workers in Gujarat to help the public as Cyclone Vayu strikes the coast.

चक्रवात 'वायु' गुजरात तट के करीब पहुँचने वाला है। मै गुजरात के सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं कि वे इसके रास्ते में आने वाले सभी क्षेत्रों में मदद के लिए तैयार रहे। मै चक्रवात से प्रभावित होने वाले क्षेत्रों के सभी लोगों की सुरक्षा और कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/ablBFPT6UF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 12, 2019

