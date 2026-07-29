CJP's Abhijeet Dipke issues fresh warning, threatens nationwide stir if action continues against students

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday criticised the government's handling of student protesters, saying the Centre should be "ashamed" of the action taken against them. Dipke warned of a fresh nationwide agitation if cases against students continue despite assurances given by the government.

He said the youth were protesting for their future and were not participating in demonstrations for publicity or excitement.

Youth 'braced lathis' for their future: Abhijeet Dipke

Speaking to ANI outside the Delhi airport, Dipke alleged that students protesting against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak had been subjected to excessive force and said the CJP would soon return to the streets if the government failed to change its approach.

"The government should not do all this. These were students who were protesting for their future, protesting for their rights. They were not enjoying doing this. They faced baton charges on July 20. Even if the government's greed is not satisfied after shedding so much blood, and if they continue to harass the students like this, we will hit the streets again, and we will do it soon. Using pellet guns on students as if they are terrorists? They should be ashamed! Were they terrorists? Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should be ashamed," Dipke said.

When asked whether the CJP would launch another agitation, Dipke reiterated, "We will do it very soon. If the government does not agree, does not mend ways, we will have to do it."

CJP warned of protest resumption earlier too

Earlier, CJP had issued a fresh warning of "massive peaceful protests", accusing the police of "harassment of students". The Gen Z outfit had called off the protests at the Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak on July 25 after the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an agreement from the government over their other demands.

Dipke had accused the police of "harassment" of students and threatened to resume the protests. "If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon. The Govt must stop targeting and witch-hunting students," Dipke wrote on social media.

CJP spokesperson Ranka had hit out at the government over the "breach of agreement" over not taking legal action against the protesters in the Jantar Mantar protest, which was one of the key demands of the Gen Z group that led protests in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

(With PTI inputs)

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