MDH owner Dharampal Gulati bursts into tears as he pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj

MDH owner Dharampal Gulati on Wednesday broke into tears as he paid tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away late Tuesday night.

The MDH owner bowed his head before Sushma Swaraj and then cried inconsolably. Aged 96 years, Gulati was later taken away by the relatives.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LK Advani and many others too turned emotional as they remembered the great leader.

Leaders cutting across party lines expressed shock at the sudden demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing her as a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and the poor.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former president Pranab Mukherjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled Swaraj's demise and hailed her as a good orator and a distinguished parliamentarian.

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and several other union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also expressed grief and remembered her affectionately.

Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

The former Union minister was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9:30 PM in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician, AIIMS sources said.