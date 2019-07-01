It's a fraud: Mayawati slams UP govt over adding 17 OBC communities to Schedule Castes

Image Source : BSP chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said the Uttar Pradesh government including 17 communities belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the Schedule Caste (SC) list is nothing but a complete freud.

Addressing a press conference, The BSP chief said that the people belonging to these 17 castes will not receive any benefits of the categories as UP govt will not treat them as OBCs.

It's a fraud with people belonging to these 17 castes, as they won't receive the benefits of any of the categories as UP govt will not treat them as OBCs. And they won't receive the benefits of belonging to SC as no state govt can put them in or remove them from any of the categories through its orders," she said.

She further said her party had written to the then Congress government at Centre in 2007 that these 17 castes be added to SC category.

"We demanded that SC category reservation quota be increased so that benefits received by castes in SC category don't diminish and the 17 castes that'll be added to the category also receive benefits.Had made such demands in past. Saddening that neither current govt at Centre nor the then govt at Centre did anything about it," she added.

A decision to this effect was taken on Friday by the Yogi Adityanath government and authorities were directed to issue certificate to families belonging to these 17 castes.

The additions are — Nishad, Bind, Mallah, Kewat, Kashyap, Bhar, Dhivar, Batham, Machua, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Kahar, Pottar, Dhimar, Manjhi, Tuhaha and Gaur.

This move is seen as an attempt by the Adityanath government to provide these socially and economically backward classes with the benefits of reservation after removing legal irritants that have stalled the issue in the past. The move will leave greater space in the OBC quota for the remaining OBC caste groups.

