Man wanted in murder case in Andhra Pradesh arrested from Maharashtra

Image Source : TWITTER Man wanted in murder case in AP arrested from Maharashtra (Representative Image)

A 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing a businessman in Andhra Pradesh last year has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Salim Rashid Shaikh, a native of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, was spotted in Mumbra township here and nabbed on Tuesday, Thane crime branch's senior police inspector Pradeep Sharma said.

The victim, Mahindra Singh (50), who ran a business of machine tools, was shot dead by some motorcycle-borne men on November 3, 2018 at Fatehkhanpet in AP's Nellore district when he was returning home after closing his shop, the police said.

A case was then registered in Nellore against six persons, including the victim's nephew Vikram Singh and the latter's associates, under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and the Arms Act.

While Vikram Singh and two others were arrested earlier, Shaikh was nabbed by Thane police on Tuesday, Sharma said, adding that two more accused in the case were still absconding.

Also Read: Wanted gangster Maya Tyagi nabbed after gunfight with Noida Police