PM Modi inaugurates 'Garvi Gujarat Bhavan' at Akbar Road, says 'structure built before time'

PM Modi speaking at the inauguration of 'Garvi Gujarat Bhavan'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Garvi Gujarat Bhawan at Akbar Road in New Delhi. He is currently addressing a gathering here.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel too attended the inauguration ceremony of the new building.

The central government granted an area of 7066 square metres for the same and the cost for the new building has been borne by the Gujarat government.

The old Gujarat Bhavan at Chanakyapuri will continue to function. The new structure is built on an area of 20,325 square meters and have 19 suits rooms, 59 regular rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall, a business centre, a souvenir shop, a multi-purpose hall, conference hall, four lounges, a gymnasium, a yoga centre, a terrace garden and a library.

Rupani said that this is the "first eco-friendly" state bhawan in the national capital. It cost Rs 131 crore and was completed three months ahead of the deadline, he added. The bhawan has been described a mix of traditional and mordern architecture with a rich reflection of the western state's culture.

HIGHLIGHTS:

8:06 PM: There was a time when people, especially those from North India, didn't like Gujarati food because they thought it is too sweet. They used to say you put sugar even in bitter gourd. Now everyone asks where do we get good Gujarati food, says PM Modi

8:05 PM: I am seeing some of you after several years...Anyone could've cut the ribbon. But I am glad that I got this opportunity as I am able to meet you all, says PM Modi

8:00 PM: I am witnessing that Gujarat has developed rapidly in the last five years, says PM Modi

7:57 PM: Gujarat has always given importance to hard work, says PM Modi

7:53 PM: Congratulate all workers who have toiled hard to build the structure for completed it before time, says PM Modi

7:52 PM: I am happy that we have gathered here to celebrate another event today, says PM Modi

7:51 PM: I wish all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi, says PM Modi

7.50 PM: PM Modi begins addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Garvi Gujarat Bhavan

Here is a sneak peek into the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan at Akbar Road:

Glimpses of the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan Glimpses of the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan Glimpses of the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan Glimpses of the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan

ALSO READ | Surnames don't matter in New India, says PM Modi | Top quotes