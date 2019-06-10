Kathua rape and murder case: Mehbooba Mufti welcomes judgement

Image Source : PTI Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the judgment by the Pathankot special court that convicted six out of seven accused in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case.

“I welcome this decision. I would also like to compliment the people who have come out in support for her. This kind of judgment sets an example to the people. Also, no words of condemnation are enough for the people who communalise and politicise such issues,” Mehbooba said.

An eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, drugged, gangraped, tortured and killed on January 10 last year.

Mehbooba also took to Twitter to express her views on the judgment.

“Welcome the judgment. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8-year-old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited and culprits get exemplary punishment," she twitted.

Welcome the judgement. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment https://t.co/jBuRUdGa5h — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 10, 2019

Relieved about Kathua verdict. Credit goes to crime branch team lead by IGP Mujtaba, SSP Jala, Addl SP Naveed , Dep SP Shwetambri ,@DeepikaSRajawat & Talib for ensuring facts came to light despite hindrances. People all across 🇮🇳 too galvanised support & stood up for this child — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 10, 2019

Those convicted include former revenue official Sanji Ram, Special Police Officers Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar, two investigating officers -- head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta and Parvesh Kumar.

Ram's son Vishal is acquitted due to lack of evidence, while an accused juvenile faces a separate trial. His trial is yet to begin as a petition to determine his age is waiting judgment in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

