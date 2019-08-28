Karnataka government to set up squad to check misuse of flood-relief funds 

The Karnataka government will set
up a state-wide squad to check any misuse during the flood
relief programme, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Wednesday.
Addressing reporters after a meeting with senior
officials on the flood relief programme, Ashoka said there was
anotion among some people that the natural calamity was an
opportunity to plunder resources.
"This belief reflects in (sections of) media as well", he
said.
"For the first time, we have decided to form a squad,
which will randomly visit places to contain the menace of
middlemen," Ashoka added.
This statewide squad, which would travel to
flood-affected areas and meet people there would examine
whether the money reached the beneficiaries, the affected
persons or middlemen were siphoning it off, he said.
Ashoka said the government would directly transfer money
into the accounts of the victims instead of paying through
cheques.
Cautioning officers against any malpractices in the name
of flood relief programme, he said, "We will take stringent
action against anybody demanding money from the flood hit
people to include them in the list of beneficiaries."
"We will make sure that such officers do not stay in the
department," the Minister warned.
On the minutes of the meeting, Ashoka said they discussed
preparation of an estimate of the flood related damages to
seek Central aid.
"We have prepared a note comprising all the points
required to get central aid. We had a detailed discussion on
this issue. We convened the meeting to get maximum aid from
the centre. In two days we will ready the estimate," he added.
He acknowledged services rendered by Central forces such
as Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and National
Disaster Response Force and 43 teams from State comprising
fire force, home guards, civil defence and Karnataka State
Reserved Police and saving a large number of people.
"We express our deep gratitude for the services rendered
by these forces in Karnataka to save our people," Ashoka said.
The flood, which hit parts of the State in the first
fortnight of August, wrecked havoc with almost all the
riversin spate.
As many as 82 people lost their lives in flood and
rain-related incidents.
About five lakh people were displaced.
According to the State government, 103 taluks of 22
districts were affected.
The flood damaged 7.5 lakh hectaresof land and 75,317
houses.
