Karnataka government to set up squad to check misuse of flood-relief funds

The Karnataka government will set

up a state-wide squad to check any misuse during the flood

relief programme, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with senior

officials on the flood relief programme, Ashoka said there was

anotion among some people that the natural calamity was an

opportunity to plunder resources.

"This belief reflects in (sections of) media as well", he

said.

"For the first time, we have decided to form a squad,

which will randomly visit places to contain the menace of

middlemen," Ashoka added.

This statewide squad, which would travel to

flood-affected areas and meet people there would examine

whether the money reached the beneficiaries, the affected

persons or middlemen were siphoning it off, he said.

Ashoka said the government would directly transfer money

into the accounts of the victims instead of paying through

cheques.

Cautioning officers against any malpractices in the name

of flood relief programme, he said, "We will take stringent

action against anybody demanding money from the flood hit

people to include them in the list of beneficiaries."

"We will make sure that such officers do not stay in the

department," the Minister warned.

On the minutes of the meeting, Ashoka said they discussed

preparation of an estimate of the flood related damages to

seek Central aid.

"We have prepared a note comprising all the points

required to get central aid. We had a detailed discussion on

this issue. We convened the meeting to get maximum aid from

the centre. In two days we will ready the estimate," he added.

He acknowledged services rendered by Central forces such

as Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and National

Disaster Response Force and 43 teams from State comprising

fire force, home guards, civil defence and Karnataka State

Reserved Police and saving a large number of people.

"We express our deep gratitude for the services rendered

by these forces in Karnataka to save our people," Ashoka said.

The flood, which hit parts of the State in the first

fortnight of August, wrecked havoc with almost all the

riversin spate.

As many as 82 people lost their lives in flood and

rain-related incidents.

About five lakh people were displaced.

According to the State government, 103 taluks of 22

districts were affected.

The flood damaged 7.5 lakh hectaresof land and 75,317

houses.

