Karnataka floods: Four of family die in landslide while searching for fifth member

Image Source : INDIA TV Four of family die in a landslide while searching for the fifth member

Four members of a family in Karnataka's Madikeri lost their lives while they were searching for the fifth one. Efforts are still on to trace the fifth person. The family's house was hit by a landslide at Korangaala village in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Friday, police said.

"Four bodies -- three men and one women -- have been recovered from the spot, while efforts are on to trace a fifth member of the family", a police official said.

Life in Kodagu has come to a standstill following pounding rains in the past few days.

The famous Bhagamandala temple in the district is surrounded by water.

Madikeri-Kushalnagar connectivity is blocked as the Cauvery river waters flooded the highway.

The Bethri bridge connecting Madikeri-Virajpet is flooded, official sources said.

