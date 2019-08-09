Friday, August 09, 2019
     
Karnataka floods: Four of family die in landslide while searching for fifth member

Four members of a family in Karnataka's Madikeri lost their lives while they were searching for the fifth one. Efforts are still on to trace the fifth person. The family's house was hit by a landslide at Korangaala village in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Friday, police said.

PTI PTI
Bengaluru Published on: August 09, 2019 17:26 IST
"Four bodies -- three men and one women -- have been recovered from the spot, while efforts are on to trace a fifth member of the family", a police official said.

Life in Kodagu has come to a standstill following pounding rains in the past few days.

The famous Bhagamandala temple in the district is surrounded by water.

Madikeri-Kushalnagar connectivity is blocked as the Cauvery river waters flooded the highway.

The Bethri bridge connecting Madikeri-Virajpet is flooded, official sources said. 

