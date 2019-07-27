Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Machil sector near LoC

One Army jawan was killed after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday. The soldier had received injuries during the unprovoked firing by Pakistan after which he was rushed to a hospital. The Army jawan thereafter succumbed to his injuries.

New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2019 9:52 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Jawan martyred during encounter in Machil sector

An Army jawan was martyred in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to reports, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the area near the Line of Control (LoC), which had led to a gunfight. 

Commenting on the incident, a police officer said Pakistan opened unprovoked firing in Machil sector after which a soldier suffered critical injuries. 

The Army jawan was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Meanwhile, two terrorists have been killed during an ongoing encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Uttar Pradesh. 

