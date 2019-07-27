Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Machil sector near LoC

Image Source : PTI Jawan martyred during encounter in Machil sector

An Army jawan was martyred in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to reports, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the area near the Line of Control (LoC), which had led to a gunfight.

Commenting on the incident, a police officer said Pakistan opened unprovoked firing in Machil sector after which a soldier suffered critical injuries.

The Army jawan was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, two terrorists have been killed during an ongoing encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Uttar Pradesh.

