Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between Security forces and militants in Baramulla

Image Source : PTI Encounter breaks out between Security forces and militants in Kashmir's Baramulla.

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between Security forces and militants in Gund Brath area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Army's 22Rr, Sopore Police are carrying out the operation in the area. The security has been tightened looking at the present situation in Baramulla.

The gunbattle started after security forces comprising special operations group of state police (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) surrounded the Gund Brath area on the town outskirts following information about militant presence.

"As the security forces closed in, the hiding militants fired triggering the encounter," an officer said.

Amidst the ongoing Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, another encounter broke between militants and Security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla. Security forces have cordoned off two terrorists.

Looking at the violent protests during operations, additional CRPF forces are being deployed to restrict such incidents. Internet services have been suspended and Sopore Degree College has also been shut as a precautionary measure.

