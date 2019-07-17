Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between Security forces and militants in Baramulla

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between Security forces and militants in Baramulla

The gun battle started after security forces comprising special operations group of state police (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) surrounded the Gund Brath area on the town outskirts following information about militant presence.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: July 17, 2019 9:51 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Encounter breaks out between Security forces and militants in Kashmir's Baramulla. 

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between Security forces and militants in Gund Brath area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Army's 22Rr, Sopore Police are carrying out the operation in the area. The security has been tightened looking at the present situation in Baramulla. 

The gunbattle started after security forces comprising special operations group of state police (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) surrounded the Gund Brath area on the town outskirts following information about militant presence. 

"As the security forces closed in, the hiding militants fired triggering the encounter," an officer said.

Amidst the ongoing Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, another encounter broke between militants and Security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla. Security forces have cordoned off two terrorists. 

Looking at the violent protests during operations, additional CRPF forces are being deployed to restrict such incidents. Internet services have been suspended and  Sopore Degree College has also been shut as a precautionary measure. 

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir : 2 in process of joining militant ranks kill shopkeeper, held

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu to Srinagar

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryModi 2.0 next big goal: 80 million LPG connections within 100 days under Ujjawala scheme Next Story20-year-old murder case against UP CM Yogi Adityanath dismissed by special court  