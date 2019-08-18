Peace prevails: 190 schools in J&K to reopen tomorrow, call on detained political leaders soon

As many as 190 schools are set to reopen in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow with the restrictions easing gradually. Earlier on Saturday, restrictions were relaxed in 35 police station areas of Kashmir while 17 telephone exchanges out of 96 were made functional. More than 50,000 landline phones became operational. Officials said services will be restored in other areas in a "calibrated manner".



Government offices too will be fully functional tomorrow onwards along with primary schools. Landline services were restored in areas including Civil Lines, Cantonment, airport, Raj Bagh and Jawahar Nagar, but remained suspended in most parts, including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave. 20 more exchanges will be operationalised soon. The restoration of exchanges had enabled landline services in Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir.

In north Kashmir, the services have been restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas. In south Kashmir, the landline services have been made operational in Qazigund and Pahalgam areas.

There was an increase in movement of private vehicles in the Civil Lines areas and other district headquarters of the Valley, the officials said, adding that some inter-district cabs were also seen plying in Dalgate area of the summer capital.

However, most of the business establishments, including fuel stations, remained shut.

Low-speed (2G) mobile internet services have been restored in five districts of Jammu region and restrictions relaxed in 35 police stations in the Kashmir Valley, state police chief Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

On a question of release of detained political leaders, Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said these decisions would be taken by local authorities based on the law and order situation in their respective areas.

The J&K police said in the evening that the situation remained peaceful in the state. "No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere so far.Traffic plied normally across the state including the Valley," they said.

Kashmir was placed under a total clampdown on August 5, hours before the Centre announced its move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

