Big announcement on Jammu and Kashmir soon, says Governor Satya Pal Malik

The Central government will soon make a big announcement on Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik said Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, the governor also talked about the present law and order situation in the Valley.

Speaking to the media, Governor Satya Pal Malik said every Kashmiri life is valuable to us, we don't want the loss of even a single life.

"There has been no civilian casualty, only the few who got violent are injured, they also have below the waist injuries," Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said.

Commenting on the restoration of connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik said the authorities are opening mobile phone connectivity in Kupwara and Handwara districts of Kashmir.

Soon connectivity in other districts will also be opened, the governor said.

Satya Pal Malik also spoke about disturbances in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government. "Strict restrictions after Article 370 abrogation taken to prevent civilian causalities," the Jammu and Kashmir governor said.

Addressing the press conference, the governor also admitted to the usage of pellet guns during protests in the Valley. Utmost precautions are being taken to prevent injuries, he said.

"Internet handy tool for anti-national elements, restoration of connections will be deferred for some more time," Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said.

The governor also said the culture and identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be preserved, adding nearly 50,000 jobs will be available in the next three months.

