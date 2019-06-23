Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in Shopian

Security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which the encounter broke out. 

New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2019 6:34 IST
An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district early Sunday. The gunfight was reported from Daramdora Keegam area of the district. 

Security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which the encounter broke out. 

Earlier on Saturday, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The gunfight was reported from Bujthalan area of Boniyar in Baramulla. 

The identity of the slain terrorist could not be established.  

