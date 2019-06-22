Saturday, June 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Baramulla

The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be established. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2019 10:27 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

One terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter

One terrorist was killed after an encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Saturday. The gunfight was reported from Bujthalan area of Boniyar in Baramulla. 

The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be established. 

According to sources, the security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which the gunfight broke out. 

Earlier this week, Major Ketan Sharma was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Ketan, who belonged to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, had returned to his duties on May 26 after taking leaves for some days. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had paid tributes to Army Major Ketan Sharma during his last rites. 

Also Read | Maoist killed in encounter in Jharkhand

Video: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Army Major Ketan Sharma

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi Metro's Yellow Line disrupted for second consecutive day; outrage on Twitter