Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Baramulla

Image Source : PTI One terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter

One terrorist was killed after an encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Saturday. The gunfight was reported from Bujthalan area of Boniyar in Baramulla.

The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be established.

According to sources, the security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which the gunfight broke out.

Earlier this week, Major Ketan Sharma was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Ketan, who belonged to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, had returned to his duties on May 26 after taking leaves for some days. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had paid tributes to Army Major Ketan Sharma during his last rites.

Video: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Army Major Ketan Sharma