Image Source : FILE J&K Governor's directive to DCs: Sarpanches should hoist tricolour on I-Day

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has asked all the deputy commissioners to direct sarpanches to hoist the national flag in their respective panchayats on Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.

The governor was apprised of the full dress rehearsal for Independence Day that has been done in every district of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and that necessary arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the celebrations, they said.

In a meeting held at Raj Bhavan this evening, Malik reviewed the to-date status of the prevailing security, law and order and provision of basic and essential services to people in the state, the officials said.

Advisors to the governor K Vijay Kumar, K K Sharma, K Skandan, Farooq Khan, and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam participated in the meeting.

The governor was also informed that availability of medical facilities are being ensured, healthcare services are being provided to the people without any hindrance, 13,500 out-patient departments (OPD) have been given requisite medical treatment and 1,400 new admissions have also been done, besides performing 600 medical procedures, the officials said.

He was also apprised of the Supreme Court's decision on a plea seeking lifting of all the restrictions imposed after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any immediate directions to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government on the matter.

The security clampdown has been imposed since August 5 when the Union government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit diaspora rejects move against axing of Article 370

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir authorities hopeful of grand celebrations for I-Day