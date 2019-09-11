IP University fee hike: Students protest against fee arrears, say colleges withholding degrees

Students forced to pay arrears alleges colleges withholding degrees, mark sheet

Aggrieved students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)-affiliated colleges have been demonstrating mass protest against the demand of fee arrears from more their colleges despite an assurance from the Delhi government to exempt them from such charges.

Highlighting their problems and demands, the Student Union of IP University also conducted a mass protest outside the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Sunday.

Addressing the protestors, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "The SLP will be sanctioned and we have also informed the Director of Education about the same. The SLP will be filed by next week. I have asked him to examine the situation."

"As you all are saying the colleges are not giving degrees, we will try to pass the order so atleast you can get the degrees. Let me examine the situation," he added.

"We have not received our degree, provisional documents and mark sheets anything yet. Students who have paid the arrears have received their degrees," said Utkrisht Solanki, alumnus, Amity School of Engineering and Technology.

On 22 April, after the Supreme Court dismissed Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by students, the colleges affiliated to IPU had sent fee arrear notifications. The SLP was filed after the Delhi High Court passed the revised fee judgement on 28 January allowing colleges to hike fee.

More than thousands of students especially those who had joined colleges in the year 2013-2015 have now been slapped with huge arrears. In the final year of their five-year courses, many of them are now facing arrears varying from Rs 40,000 to more than one lakh, depending on the colleges and courses. Worse, some colleges have asked the students that the dues be paid via demand drafts within 10 days of the issuance of their notice.

The Delhi government and the college administration are at spar over fee hike until the committee of the colleges had moved Delhi High Court in 2016. In January this year, the court gave a verdict in favour of the colleges due to which the students are now forced to pay arrears.

