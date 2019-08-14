Interfaith couple commits suicide in Kanpur

Wednesday, August 14, 2019
     
A man and a woman belonging to different communities allegedly committed suicide, fearing that their families would not accept their relationship, police said here on Wednesday.

Kanpur Published on: August 14, 2019 22:24 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image 

The bodies of Azad Ali (22) and Kanchan (19), who eloped a fortnight back, were recovered along with a suicide note and an empty bottle of a poisonous substance from the premises of a primary school in Paras village under Ghatampur police station area here, they said.

Ali was already married, police said. In the suicide note, the couple has stated said they are taking the extreme step as their families did not accept their relationship, Additional Inspector (crime) Nawab Ahmad said.

Elaborating on the details, he said Kanchan and Ali, first left their homes two months ago, after which the woman's family lodged a case of kidnapping against Ali and he was arrested. However, Kanchan gave a statement in Ali's favour and he was released on bail. Later, the couple eloped again, Ahmad added.

 
 

