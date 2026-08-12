How can Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh prosper together? CM Mohan Yadav outlines blueprint in exclusive interview

Ahmedabad :

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday outlined his vision for strengthening economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, saying his government's aim was to ensure that both states prosper together and contribute to the country's overall economic growth.

Yadav was in Ahmedabad on August 12 to participate in the 'Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh', a mega investment roadshow organised ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027. The event was aimed at inviting Gujarat-based industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh and showcasing investment opportunities in the state. The Chief Minister also held individual meetings with leading Gujarati industry groups and leaders.

On the sidelines of the session, the Chief Minister spoke exclusively with India TV about the state's investment-friendly policies, infrastructure, emerging sectors, employment generation and its plans to deepen economic cooperation with Gujarat.

Special conversation with CM Mohan Yadav

Q: You say that if investors want superfast clearances, they should come to Madhya Pradesh and see for themselves. How has Madhya Pradesh strengthened its systems, from land allocation to other procedures?

A: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh has adopted all the necessary processes to simplify business and commercial activities. This is why investment in the state is continuously increasing, and businesses are expanding. We deliver on what we promise.

Q: It has been nearly two decades since the Invest Madhya Pradesh Summit was launched. In the initial years, the state faced several challenges, including infrastructure-related issues. After overcoming these hurdles, Madhya Pradesh has reached this stage today. There is now a major focus on the textile sector through the PM MITRA Park. What is your vision and roadmap for the sector?

A: Our endeavour is to ensure that Gujarat, along with Madhya Pradesh, prospers and that the entire country moves towards prosperity. Madhya Pradesh is also moving forward shoulder to shoulder. We are working across all sectors that can generate employment for people, create opportunities for industrialists, strengthen the country's economy and contribute to the prosperity of the state.

Q: There is now increasing discussion around sunrise sectors, particularly as global demand for renewable and green energy continues to grow. What vision has Madhya Pradesh developed for this sector, and what is the strategy to attract investors?

A: This is the era of green energy, and there is huge demand for green energy across the world. Madhya Pradesh is therefore taking concrete steps in this direction and moving ahead rapidly.

Q: With 2027 also being seen as the Year of Youth, what is the government's focus on increasing employment opportunities in sectors directly linked to young people, particularly IT and technology?

A: With industrial investment increasing at a rapid pace, the unemployment rate in Madhya Pradesh is very low. Our effort is to ensure that industries get skilled young workers and that young people have access to better employment opportunities. Along with youth, we are also working rapidly for the welfare of all sections of society, including women, farmers and the poor. The Year of Youth is also in line with this vision, with a focus on creating employment opportunities for young people.

Q: You have come to Gujarat, which is where the Vibrant Gujarat model of attracting investment emerged. What are you taking away from that experience, and what kind of relationship do you want to develop between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat?

A: The Prime Minister inspires all states to move forward. Our effort is to ensure that Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat both move ahead with prosperity. The two states share cordial relations. We want industrialists from Gujarat to do business in Madhya Pradesh and industrialists from Madhya Pradesh to do business in Gujarat.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yadav had participated in the 7th International Renewable Energy Conference, where he highlighted Madhya Pradesh's achievements in the renewable energy sector.

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