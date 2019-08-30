Image Source : PTI No-FIR in women's cases to attract FIR against UP cops

In a bid to curb the rising trend of crime against women and ease out related proceedings at police stations, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), O.P. Singh has warned officers who dillydally registering complaints in such cases will attract strict penalty.

Each police station in the state will have this decree pasted on notice board cautioning the station in-charge.

Failure to take up complaints from women may also lead to an FIR under Section 166A of the IPC against the officers.

IG (Law and order), Praveen Kumar, said these notices have been put up outside all the police stations and include mobile numbers of all the higher authorities so that the victims can directly register their complaints with them.

The order came after DGP condemned the role of the police officers of Surir police station, Mathura where a couple set themselves on fire alleging inaction by the police over their complaint that some village strongmen were harassing them.

The FIR was registered after the incident and the police officers found guilty were immediately suspended. The role of other police officer is being investigated.

