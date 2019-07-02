Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
Hot morning in Delhi, light rain likely

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day, which is likely to bring some relief form the heat.

New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2019 11:29 IST
Hot morning in Delhi, light rain likely

It was a hot morning in Delhi on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day, which is likely to bring some relief form the heat.

The humidity in the morning was recorded at 50 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday were recorded at 41.6 and 30.6 degrees Celsius respectively. 

