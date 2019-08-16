Home Minister Amit Shah visits former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah visits Arun Jaitley in AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to enquire about the health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is admitted in the ICU there since August 9 and is in a critical condition. Arun Jaitley was also visited by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier during the day.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital at around 10 am on August 9. A team of doctors, including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists monitored his condition.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health condition since August 9, when he was admitted after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Arun Jaitley has been an important part of BJP's senior leadership and has often acted as a troubleshooter for the party and National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He has managed important portfolios right from former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's times.

His varied experience includes managing various portfolios like the Ministry of Law and Justice, I&B Ministry, Ministry of Defence and more.

