Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's health steady and stable

Image Source : PTI FILE Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Health of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted to AIIMS hospital, is steady and stable. The veteran BJP leader was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV Rajat Sharma on Saturday tweeted in this regard.

Much relieved. With God’s grace my dear friend Arun Jaitley is steady and stable. 🙏🏻 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 10, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the AIIMS hospital to enquire about Arun Jaitley's health after he was admitted on Friday.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital at around 10 am on Friday. A team of doctors, including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists monitored his condition.

Arun Jaitley has been an important part of BJP's senior leadership and has often acted as a troubleshooter for the party and National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He has managed important portfolios right from former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's times. His varied experience includes managing various portfolios like the Ministry of Law and Justice, I&B Ministry, Ministry of Defence and more.