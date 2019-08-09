Former finance minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS; condition stable | Updates

Image Source : FILE/PTI Jaitley had a kidney transplant on May 14 last year, and had left for a "regular medical check-up" in the United States in January this year. He was also admitted to AIIMS for treatment earlier in May 2019.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

His condition is now stable, a medical bulletin released by AIIMS said.

"He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable," the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey visited the hospital to enquire about his health condition, in the evening.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 10 am. A team of doctors including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists monitored his condition.

In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.

A lawyer by profession, he had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and held finance and defence portfolios. He often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 presumably because of his ill-health.

Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time too. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.