Roasted grams and almonds to replace tea and biscuits in health ministry

Are tea and biscuits unhealthy for us? The answer is yes, if you want to believe the new circular issued by health ministry. According to the note, tea and biscuits will be replaced by healthier snacks like gram, almonds and dates.

New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2019 10:04 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has ordered a ban on the sale of biscuits in his ministry and in the departmental meetings and also asked the department to provide healthy food such as roasted channa, almonds, dates and walnuts.

In an order released on Friday, the Ministry said, "The Health and Family Welfare Minister has desired that healthy snacks only to be served in official meeting and biscuits are to be avoided." 

The order said, "Henceforth, therefore, biscuits shall not be dispensed through the departmental canteen and helathy snacks like lahiya channa, khajoor (dates), bhuna channa (roasted channa), badam (almond) and akhrot (walnuts) will be served in the official meetings in the department."

The ministry also reiterated its earlier order of not using the plastic water bottles.

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

