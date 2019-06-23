At 10,000 feet above sea level, Rs 200-crore Gupta wedding in Auli was a huge challenge for event organisers

Nitin Arora, Actor, Entertainment Specialist, and M.D. of Katalyst Entertainment, confirming the entertainment line-up for the double wedding said, “It’s just never been done before, on this scale in India on such a high altitude. Thankfully, we’ve managed to pull it off, in a wonderful way…”
The Auli wedding’s massive entertainment quotient, that boasts of some of the topmost names from Indian Film, TV and Music, is managed by renowned Delhi-based entertainment specialists - Katalyst Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Katalyst has been ideating, innovating and executing entertainment for some of the leading weddings along with other significant large-scale events of India and overseas. With the majority of the top brass of society on their client list, they have been moving forward, setting new benchmarks and wow factors — year after year and event after event.
Katalyst Entertainment has achieved a feat and created a record of sorts by hosting such comprehensive entertainment program at the altitude of 10,000 feet and such a remote location, with over 250 artists coming in by road, flight and Helicopters. Kailash Kher with his band Kailasa, Badshah, Kanika Kapoor and Bombay Rockers were some of the performances held earlier this week and there are even bigger names such as Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra, are slated to perform in the days to come.
Some of the other names include, singers Javed Ali, Abhijeet Sawant, Music-director/singer Mithoon, along with a 22 members band featuring singers such Shilpa Roa, Nakash Aziz, Ask King, Tia Bajpai and Models, TV actors & presenters such as Roshni Chopra, Urvashi Rautela, Sana Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Naura Fatehi, Nia Sharma along with Karanvir Singh Bohra and Hussain Kuwerjerwala and more.
“The location, altitude, approach and logistics, all posed a numerous challenges for us. It was a task to persuade artistes to make the journey from different parts of the country. Just think of it, it takes 20 hours by road from Delhi, or flight to Dehradun, Uttarakhand from elsewhere, followed 14 hours to Auli by road to Joshimath, or 45 mins to an hour by chopper. Thanks to the goodwill we at Katalyst have generated over the years with these artists, they came through despite the difficulties. We’re grateful and fortunate to receive such incredible support, which is leading to meticulous execution of such a rare event,” Nitin further added.
Despite the challenges of long distances, difficult routes with landslides, bare-bone modest accommodation facilities and the remotest of venues, top acts have not only made it in good numbers but delivered rocking performances.