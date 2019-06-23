At 10,000 feet above sea level, Rs 200-crore Gupta wedding in Auli was a huge challenge for event organisers

The mega event boasted of some of the top names from the Indian film, TV and music industries with over 250 artistes coming in by road, flights and helicopter. Amongst the artistes who have already performed earlier in the week are Kailash Kher with his band Kaisala, Badshah, Kanika Kapoor and the Bombay rockers.