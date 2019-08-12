Gujarat: Water tank collapses in Bopal, two dead

Water tank collapses in Bopal, two dead

Two people died and five were injured when a 25-year-old water tank collapsed in Bopal area. There is a school near the spot but the big accident was averted as children were not present at the spot.

The old water tank near Tejas School suddenly collapsed on Monday afternoon. Two people died on the spot under the debris of the tank, while five people were safely evacuated by the fire brigade and relief workers.

Ahmedabad collector Vikrant Pandey said, "The water tank is twenty to twenty five years old. We will investigate the incident." He also confirmed that two people were killed in the accident, while five were rescued.

There was anger among the local people about this incident. They said that the petition for removing the water tank was given to the administration several times but they did not respond.

Seven fire brigade vehicles were engaged in rescue and relief work at the scene. Ahmedabad Collector Vikrant Pandey has called for strict action against the culprits after conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Gujarat Flood: NDRF and IAF rescue 320 people from Hajipir

Also Read: Heroic rescue: Gujarat cop carries two girls on his shoulder, wades through flood water for 1.5 kms | Watch

Watch Video: