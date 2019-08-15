Image Source : PTI Gujarat: Two students electrocuted ahead of flag hoisting in school

Two Class 10 students were electrocuted on Thursday when a metal pole they were carrying for flag hoisting came in contact a live wire at a school in

Mahisagar district of Gujarat, police said.

The incident took place at the government-run school at Kenpur village in Santrampur taluka where the flag hoisting ceremony was organised in the morning to celebrate the Independence Day, police inspector M V Khant said.

"Since the metal pole, which was supposed to be used to hoist the tricolour, was lying on the terrace of the school, the two teenaged students went upstairs to bring it to the ground. But when they lifted the pole, it accidentally touched a live wire hanging over the terrace," he said.

The boys collapsed due to the electric shock, he said, adding that the school staff rushed them to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Dilip Rana (15) and Ganpat Valvai (15).

The family members of the two boys held the school staff responsible for the tragedy.

"As of now, we lodged a case of accidental death. We will take the statements of family members of the boys and try to find out whether the deaths were due to negligence by the school staff. Further action will be taken accordingly," Khant said.

