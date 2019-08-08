Dog enjoys monsoon ride on roof of car, makes onlookers smile | Watch Video

Dog enjoys monsoon ride on roof of car, makes onlookers smile

A video of a street dog riding the roof of a car has gone viral on social media. The video was shot by an onlooker in Mohan Nagar chowk area of Ghaziabad, in Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, the street dog can be seen sitting on top of a car, while someone captures the action from inside another car.

It appears that people on the road tried to get the dog down from the rooftop. However, it refuses to descend even after the owner of the car drives the vehicle. The video was uploaded on social media.

Amazing scene.. 😂😂😂 dog riding on car.. near Mohan nagar chowk Ghaziabad.. pic.twitter.com/BchfybOW3H — Ashish Kaw (@AshishKaw) August 8, 2019

It seems the dog was really enjoying the weather of the national capital, as monsoon has marked its way. The animal could be seen taking fresh breeze as the vehicle moved.

The dog later got down when the car stopped after travelling for some distance.

Video catches heartbreaking moment of leopard hunt a pet dog from Pune house

Crocodiles hit the streets in Vadodara, almost eat up dog. Watch video