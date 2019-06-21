Friday, June 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Gadchiroli Naxal attack: SDPO suspended for ignoring standard operating procedures

Gadchiroli Naxal attack: SDPO suspended for ignoring standard operating procedures

The suspension of Shailesh Kale, SDPO of Kurkheda in Gadchiroli district, was announced in the Legislative Council by Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of State for Home.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Updated on: June 21, 2019 12:23 IST
Remains of a police vehicle that was blasted by improvised
Image Source : PTI

Remains of a police vehicle that was blasted by improvised explosive device (IED) in Gadhchiroli.

The Maharashtra government on Friday suspended a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gadchiroli district for not following the laid down procedures that led to the May 1 Naxal attack there, leaving 15 police personnel dead.

The suspension of Shailesh Kale, SDPO of Kurkheda in Gadchiroli district, was announced in the Legislative Council by Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of State for Home.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed in this case which led to the Naxal attack, he said.

Kale had apparently ordered his staff to travel to a location in the Naxal-affected district. On way to the spot, the police personnel, who were travelling in a private vehicle, came under attack from Naxals.

As many as 15 police personnel and the private vehicle's driver were killed when Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

Kesarkar made the announcement about Kale's suspension after Prakash Gajbhiye (Congress) raised the issue of Naxal menace through a calling attention.

"We have found that standard operating procedures were not followed. There are laid down procedures and none of it was followed. We will suspend the official today itself," the minister said in the House. 

Also Read: Will learn lessons from Naxal attack in Gadchiroli: Hansraj Ahir

Watch Video: Gadchiroli Naxal Attack: We are prepared to give a befitting reply to this attack, says Maharashtra DGP: 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryWest Bengal: Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb in North 24 Parganas; section 144 continues Next StoryBullet proof equipment used by security forces being reviewed in J&K  