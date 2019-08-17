Fire at teaching block of AIIMS Delhi, 40 fire tenders on spot

Image Source : ANI Fire near emergency ward at AIIMS hospital in Delhi

A fire has broken out in teaching block of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The blaze was spotted on the first and second floor of the building.

As many as 40 fire tenders are on the spot to douse the flame. Emergency lab at AIIMS has been shut after the fire broke out near the emergency ward.

So far, there is no report of any casualty.

News agency PTI quoted a Delhi Fire Services official as saying that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 p.m. and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS hospital, but he is admitted in a different building.

Earlier in March, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.