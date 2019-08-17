Saturday, August 17, 2019
     
Fire at teaching block of AIIMS Delhi, 40 fire tenders on spot

According to reports, the fire was caused due to a short circuit. Rescue operations are on. There are no reports of anyone being injured in the fire so far. In the same hospital, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is also admitted and many big leaders have been coming there.

New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2019 18:15 IST
Image Source : ANI

A fire has broken out in teaching block of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The blaze was spotted on the first and second floor of the building.

As many as 40 fire tenders are on the spot to douse the flame. Emergency lab at AIIMS has been shut after the fire broke out near the emergency ward.

So far, there is no report of any casualty. 

News agency PTI quoted a Delhi Fire Services official as saying that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 p.m. and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it. 

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS hospital, but he is admitted in a different building.

Earlier in March, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital's Trauma Centre near one of the operation theatres. The patients had to be shifted to another ward then and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor.

