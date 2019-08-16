Friday, August 16, 2019
     
Ghaziabad sub-inspector shoots himself at home, investigation begins

Madhap Singh reportedly used his service revolver and shot himself at his residence in the early hours of Friday.

India TV News Desk
Ghaziabad Updated on: August 16, 2019 11:17 IST
Representative News Image

Ghaziabad sub-inspector shoots himself at home

Ghaziabad's Kavi nagar police station sub-inspector Madhap Singh committed suicide by shooting himself on Friday.

Madhap Singh reportedly used his service revolver and shot himself at his residence in the early hours today.

Singh, who was presently stationed in Baghpat, was declared dead by a private hospital, where he was admitted. 

Senior officers are conducting an investigation at his home in Faridabad as the reason behind the suicide is not known yet. 

Police are trying to ascertain if the sub-inspector left behind a suicide note.

 (More to follow)

