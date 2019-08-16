Ghaziabad sub-inspector shoots himself at home, investigation begins

Ghaziabad sub-inspector shoots himself at home

Ghaziabad's Kavi nagar police station sub-inspector Madhap Singh committed suicide by shooting himself on Friday.

Madhap Singh reportedly used his service revolver and shot himself at his residence in the early hours today.

Singh, who was presently stationed in Baghpat, was declared dead by a private hospital, where he was admitted.

Senior officers are conducting an investigation at his home in Faridabad as the reason behind the suicide is not known yet.

Police are trying to ascertain if the sub-inspector left behind a suicide note.

(More to follow)

