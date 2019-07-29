Snake bites drunk man. He bites it too. Into pieces

Image Source : ANI A drunk man bit a snake into pieces after the reptile attacked him

A drunk man bit a snake into pieces after the reptile attacked him at his house.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, was sent to the hospital after he bit a snake into pieces on Sunday night, news agency ANI reported.

The man's father said that his son was drunk when he bit the reptile.

"My son was drunk. A snake entered our home and bit him. He later bit the snake into pieces. His condition is serious. We are unable to afford the expenses of his treatment," Babu Ram, father of Raj Kumar told news agency ANI.

The doctor in charge of the man's treatment said that he initially misunderstood when a patient came and reported having bitten a snake.

"A patient came to me and said that he bit a snake. I misunderstood as the snake bit him. His condition is serious. He has been referred to another hospital," the docor added.

After the incident, Raj Kumar's family cremated the remains of the snake.

(With ANI inputs)

