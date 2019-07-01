Delhi records highest-ever peak power demand at 7,241 MW

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

With the heat still holding its grip, the peak power demand of the national capital crossed all the previous records to reach 7,241 MW on Monday, the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) reported.

Last year, the peak demand was recorded at 7,016 MW -- the highest till now.

"On July 1, the all-time peak power demand reached 7,241 MW at 3.29 p.m., crossing last previous high of 7,016 MW by 225 MW met on July 9, 2018," an SLDC official said.

Before Monday, the highest peak power demand was recorded on June 2, when it reached 6,560MW. That was higher than the peak load of 2017 -- 6,526 MW on June 6, 2017.

