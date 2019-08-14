Independence Day: Delhi Metro changes parking timing; gates on these stations will remain closed

Image Source : PTI Security arrangements in Delhi Metro on Independence Day

In view of security arrangements for Independence Day, the Delhi Metro has announced the parking facilities will be closed till 2 pm on Thursday. Other than the parking timings, the Delhi Metro has not announced any changes in its services for Independence Day. However, there will still be restrictions at entry and exit points at some stations on the Violet Line.

Some gates at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will remain closed as part of the security arrangements.

The revised parking timings were announced by the DMRC, through its official Twitter handle.

"As part of security arrangements, parking facilities in Delhi Metro will be closed till 2 pm tomorrow. Trains will run normally tomorrow. However, some gates at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate & ITO will remain closed," it said.

Meanwhile, the metro services on the Aqua Line will run from 6 am to 10 pm tomorrow. The parking facilities will also remain normal at the stations, said Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager (operations) of Noida Metro Rail Corporation, which operates the Aqua Line.

"The fares will also be usual, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50," she said.

The Aqua Line service begins at 6 am and ends at 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the revenue hours begin at 8 AM and services are available till 10 pm.

Built for Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line was launched on January 25 this year and connects the twin-cities in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, running over 29.7 km via 21 metro stations.

