Delhi CM: Work on combating pollution from stubble burning has started

"Pollution level in Delhi has been coming down since 2015, efforts and cooperation of all have borne fruits, congratulations to all. Now, it should not increase, but should come down," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2019 18:30 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government has already started work on combating pollution that will come from burning of stubble in neighbouring states in November, and soon a plan on it will be shared.

He took to Twitter to say that pollution level in Delhi has been "coming down since 2015", and also shared a clip of a news report to buttress his claim.

"Pollution level in Delhi has been coming down since 2015, efforts and cooperation of all have borne fruits, congratulations to all. Now, it should not increase, but should come down," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

"In November, polluter air will come from burning of stubble in neighbouring states. We have already started work on combating that and soon a plan on it will be shared. We need your cooperation in this also," he tweeted.

