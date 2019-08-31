Image Source : FILE IMAGE Delhi CM: Work on combating pollution from stubble burning has started

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government has already started work on combating pollution that will come from burning of stubble in neighbouring states in November, and soon a plan on it will be shared.

He took to Twitter to say that pollution level in Delhi has been "coming down since 2015", and also shared a clip of a news report to buttress his claim.

"Pollution level in Delhi has been coming down since 2015, efforts and cooperation of all have borne fruits, congratulations to all. Now, it should not increase, but should come down," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

2015 से दिल्ली में प्रदूषण लगातार कम हो रहा है।सबकी मेहनत और सहयोग रंग लाया।सबको बधाई



अब इसे बढ़ने नहीं देना।और कम करना है



नवंबर में पड़ोसी राज्यों से पराली जलने का धुआँ आएगा,हमने उसकी तैयारी अभी से शुरू कर दी। इसका पूरा प्लान आपसे जल्द साँझा करेंगे।इसमें भी आप सबका सहयोग चाहिए pic.twitter.com/ddtRf1PTbN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 31, 2019

"In November, polluter air will come from burning of stubble in neighbouring states. We have already started work on combating that and soon a plan on it will be shared. We need your cooperation in this also," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: IIT Kanpur inks pact with Ericsson to tackle Delhi pollution

ALSO READ: Kejriwal announces water bill waiver in Delhi, 13 lakh to benefit

ALSO READ: Jaitley will be missed: Kejriwal, Sisodia