Siya or Chetan? Pune Police seeks lie-detector test to confirm who pushed Ketan Agarwal

Pune:

Pune Police on Thursday (July 2) approached the court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph (lie-detector) test on Siya Goyal, the main accused in the murder of her fiance Ketan Agarwal. According to senior police sources, the investigation so far has not yielded any eyewitnesses or clear evidence that could conclusively prove who pushed Ketan Agarwal into the ditch.

While seeking the court's permission, police told the court that Siya and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary have already been recorded, but they believe a polygraph test could provide new clues in the case. Police argued that this test could help verify the veracity of the accused's statements and further the ongoing investigation.

Cops take Siya to site where Ketan's 'murder plot' was rehearsed

Meanwhile, police in the morning took Siya Goyal to a location in Pune where she and Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed how to push her fiancé and realtor Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, officials said.

"Investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed at an open space near a club in Lullanagar how to push Ketan off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," a Pune Rural Police official said.

The police also recovered the clothes allegedly worn by Goyal on June 18, the day of the incident, during a search at her residence in the Market Yard area of Pune.

According to police, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly eliminated Agarwal as he was turning out to be an obstacle in their relationship.

Ketan Agarwal murder case

The Ketan Agarwal murder case is one of Maharashtra's most high-profile criminal investigations in recent months. Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old businessman from Pune, allegedly died after being pushed off the historic Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026. Police have accused his fiancee, Siya Goyal, of conspiring with her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, to murder him.

According to investigators, the incident was initially projected as an accidental fall. Siya had reportedly informed Ketan's family that he had slipped from the fort. However, the police investigation later concluded that the death was allegedly a pre-planned murder. Following the probe, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23.

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