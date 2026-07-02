EC announces bypolls for three assembly seats in MP, Bihar and Gujarat; check schedule

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule for by-elections to three Assembly constituencies in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. The polling will be held on July 30, with results scheduled to be declared on August 3.

The seats going to bypolls are Bankipur, Datia, and Manjalpur.

In Bihar, the by-election will be held in the Bankipur constituency, which fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin resigned following his appointment as the state president of the party. He is now a member of the Rajya Sabha. Nabin won this seat in 2025 Bihar Assembly Election by defeating RJD's Rekha Kumari by a margin of over 51,000 votes.



In Madhya Pradesh, voting will take place in the Datia seat, which became vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a cheating case. Bharti won election from this seat in 2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election by defeating BJP's Narottam Mishra.

In Gujarat, the Manjalpur constituency will go to polls after the death of BJP MLA Yogesh Patel. He won this seat in 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election by defeating Congress' Tashveen Singh by a margin of over one lakh votes.

By election schedule

The notification for the by-election will be issued on July 6. The last date for filing nomination papers has been set as July 13.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on July 14 and final date for withdrawal of nominations has been fixed as July 16.

MCC enforced in all seats

The Election Commission said Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs will be used for the polling process. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in all three constituencies going to the polls.

List of documents which can be shown at polling stations

The identity verification documents which can be shown for voting includes, Aadhar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour/Ayushman Bharat Health Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

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