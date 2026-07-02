Ritabrata-led rebel faction MLAs meet Election Commission; Will Mamata lose control over TMC?

Kolkata:

A group of around 10 MLAs from a breakaway faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) met officials of the Election Commission in New Delhi on Thursday, amid an escalating dispute within the party over its leadership and symbol. The faction was led by the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, who claims that his group represents the “real” TMC. He also claims to enjoy the backing of 64 party MLAs.

The group has reportedly staked its claim over the party name and symbol, further intensifying the internal conflict.

Presentation before Election Commission

After the meeting, Banerjee said the delegation presented their documents and arguments before the Election Commission. He added that the poll body heard them patiently and assured them that a response would follow soon. He also said the group had already submitted written representations earlier, both in Kolkata and in Delhi, seeking official recognition of their claim.

Banerjee said that their fight was against nepotism and personality-driven politics, and claimed they were opposing what he described as a “syndicate system” in West Bengal. He further stated that Arup Roy had been appointed as the head of their faction.

Political speculation over party control

The development has triggered political speculation about a possible shift in control within the TMC, with questions being raised about the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Tensions within the party increased after the rebel group announced the formation of a separate National Working Committee on June 22. The committee reportedly includes 30 members and is supported by a 10-member sub-committee. In a major move, the faction also declared the removal of Mamata Banerjee as the party’s national chairperson and appointed Arup Roy in her place.

Moreover, Abhishek Banerjee was removed from the party.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, rubbished the development, saying the person who was removed from the party was not entitled to hold a special session. He also said Mamata Banerjee remains the party chief, calling the session by the rebel faction a “comedy show”.

Election Commission to examine submissions

Both groups have formally submitted their lists of office bearers along with their respective leadership structures to the Election Commission. The poll panel is now expected to scrutinise the submissions and issue its response after evaluating the documents provided.